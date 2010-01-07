WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/7/18

Legal Questions Answered

Friedman & Martin, LLP 114 Barnard Street, 2A, Savannah, GA 31401 p.912-232-8500 www.savinjurylaw.com

AUTHOR- NIKESHA WILLIAMS

"Four Women" is now available.

For more information visit: http://www.newwrites.com/about/

You can buy this book by visiting: https://www.amazon.com/Four-Women-Nikesha-Elise-Williams/dp/0692543791

Savannah Sings

Performance

February 8, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts Performance Hall

Savannah, GA

For more information: http://savannahsings2018.weebly.com/