WEDNESDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 3/28/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

FRIEDMAN & MARTIN LLP ATTORNEYS

Legal advice with Friedman and Martin.

http://www.savinjurylaw.com/

114 Barnard St., Suite 2A
Savannah, GA 31401
Phone: 912-232-8500
Fax: 912-238-1764

Savannah Music Festival

The Savannah Music Festival is two weeks of concerts performed by world-renknown artists. 

Festival is on March 29- April 14, 2018.

General Admission

*Block one is sold out.

Block two: $119.50+ fees

Block three: $139.50+ fees

*VIP is sold out

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: http://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/event/savannah-music-festival-at-trustees-garden/

Susan G. Komen- 2018 Komen Race for the Cure

The 2018 Komen Race for the Cure has currently raised $64,498.49 with a goal of 200,000. Donations go to research, care, community, action.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

6:00 am Packet Pickup & Registration
7:45 am Survivor Processional
8:15 am 1 mile walk start
8:30 am 5k start

Ellis Square
W. Congress St
Savannah, GA 31401
