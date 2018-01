Chatham Emergency Services

-Rebrand of their name, originally Southside EMS

CONTACT INFORMATION

124 Bull Street, Suite 140

Savannah, Georgia 31401

(912) 201-4500 (phone)

National Shortbread Day

Geoff Repella- Byrd Cookie Company

Phone: 1.912.355.1716

General Information - info@byrdcookiecompany.com

http://www.byrdcookiecompany.com/

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

February 16, 2018

Veritas Academy hosting 3rd annual fundraiser: A Taste of the Classics

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra- featured concert

Early bird tickets: on sale now for $75

Jan 16, 2018 and later: $100

To learn more about Veritas Academy please visitwww.VeritasSavannah.org