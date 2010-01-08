FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/12/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/12/18

DINING IN THE DARK
Second Annual Dining in the Dark
When: Saturday, January 20, 2018
Time: 6:00pm
Presented by: The Charles C. Taylor and Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/dining-in-the-dark-tickets-38703969615?aff=es2
Tickets may also be purchased by calling Leslie Eatherly at 912-236-4473 ext: 108
SAVANNAH HOCKEY CLASSIC

Friday, January 12, 2018

Saturday, January 13,2018

Savannah Civic Center

Visit www.savannahhockeyclassic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

SAVANNAH BOOK FESTIVAL

February 16, 2018

Many authors visiting local Savannah schools to speak to students. 

This year's festival will feature local food trucks in Savannah

This is the festivals 11th year!

To learn more, visit https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/

FITNESS FRIDAY

Janet McCarthy- Keeping New Year's Resolutions

You can find more information on Janet McCarthy by visiting http://memorialhealth.com/fitnessone.aspx

Copyright 2014 wtoc. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly