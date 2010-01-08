FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/12/18

DINING IN THE DARK

Second Annual Dining in the Dark

When: Saturday, January 20, 2018

Time: 6:00pm

Presented by: The Charles C. Taylor and Samir Nikocevic Charitable Foundation

Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/dining-in-the-dark-tickets-38703969615?aff=es2

Tickets may also be purchased by calling Leslie Eatherly at 912-236-4473 ext: 108

SAVANNAH HOCKEY CLASSIC

Friday, January 12, 2018 Saturday, January 13,2018 Savannah Civic Center Visit www.savannahhockeyclassic.com for more information and to purchase tickets. SAVANNAH BOOK FESTIVAL February 16, 2018 Many authors visiting local Savannah schools to speak to students. This year's festival will feature local food trucks in Savannah This is the festivals 11th year! To learn more, visit https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/ FITNESS FRIDAY Janet McCarthy- Keeping New Year's Resolutions You can find more information on Janet McCarthy by visiting http://memorialhealth.com/fitnessone.aspx