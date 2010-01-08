FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/26/18 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WOOF GANG
Doggie Photo Gallery- Bull Street Location
Saturday, January 27
10:00 AM- 4:00 PM
1601 Bull St., Savannah, GA
Bring your dog to become part of the Bull Street Doggie Gallery! Each window on Bull Street will feature a dog as part of Woof Gang's history. 
Free food, giveaways, and register to win FREE food for a year!

NUTRITION BY MIA

Presented ideas on how to beat the cold weather and "warm up" with warm meals!

For more information, visit nutritionbymia.com

SAVANNAH CHILDREN'S THEATRE

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

January 26-27, February 2-3 @ 8:00 PM

January 28, February 4 @ 3:00 PM

Adults: $20

Kids/Military: $15

Call 912-238-9015 or go online at www.savannahchildrenstheatre.org for tickets!

2160 E Victory Drive, Savannah GA

PETE LANG- TAX SEASON

For more information concerning taxes, visit www.langcaptial.net or call 843-757-9400

Belfair Towne Village

21 Towne Drive

Bluffton, SC 29910

ALL THINGS CHOCOLATE

Store providing for your catering needs, chocolate needs, lunch needs and more. 

Located in Richmond Hill, off GA 144 @ 10471 Ford Avenue.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/AllThingsChocolateandMore or call 912-756-3314

