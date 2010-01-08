FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 01/26/18

WOOF GANG

Doggie Photo Gallery- Bull Street Location

Saturday, January 27

10:00 AM- 4:00 PM

1601 Bull St., Savannah, GA

Bring your dog to become part of the Bull Street Doggie Gallery! Each window on Bull Street will feature a dog as part of Woof Gang's history.

Free food, giveaways, and register to win FREE food for a year!

