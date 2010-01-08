FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/16/18

AMERICAN TRADITIONS VOCAL COMPETITION

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) returns for its highly anticipated 25th Silver Jubilee anniversary season Feb. 19-23, 2018. With an outstanding line up of 28 contestants, three new judges, and three veteran pianists, this year’s performances are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

"EASY PREY" HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM RANSOMWARE BY KEVIN REAM

As the CEO of Matrixforce, Kevin Fream brings twenty-five years of experience as a cyber security advisor to prospective customers.

"SAVANNAH SLEUTHS" BY ALAN CHAPUT

Alan Chaput is a mystery/suspense writer from South Carolina. His newest book "Savannah Sleuths: Vigilantes for Justice" tells the story of four women who are socialites by day and vigilantes by night.

His book is now available for purchase.

SOUTHCOAST HEALTH HYPERTENSION CLINIC

Dr. Garret White joins the show to talk about the hidden dangers of hypertension.