FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/23/18

Outside Foundation Page Island Oyster Roast

The mission of The Outside Foundation is to get kids outside and to protect and preserve our local environment.

On February 25th 2018 the Outside Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser for “Kids in Kayaks” scholarships.

Team Scott Leukemia and Lymphoma Fundraiser Two brothers work together to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in a competition for "Student of the Year" Estate Planning with Smith Barid, LLC Mr. Smith and Mr. Barid of Savannah-based Smith Barid, LLC would like to encourage Savannahians to make an estate plan starting with a will. Glennville Community Support Center Members from the Glennville Community Support Center come to promote their EVENT FEB 24 “MUSIC IN THE SPIRIT’ 15th Annual Savannah Food and Wine Tasting Festival The 15th Annual Food & Wine Tasting is organized by the St. Barbara’s PhiloptochosSociety, a Greek Orthodox philanthropic women’s group focused on conducting and funding philanthropic work in greater Savannah. The event will take place on on February 24th from 3-6:00 p.m., at the St. Paul’s Hellenic Center (14 West Anderson St., Corner of Bull and Anderson). It will feature 50 signature wines and delectable dishes from some of Savannah’s best restaurants, all for a great price and cause.