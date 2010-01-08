FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 2/23/18

Team Scott Leukemia and Lymphoma Fundraiser
Two brothers work together to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in a competition for "Student of the Year"
Estate Planning with Smith Barid, LLC
Mr. Smith and Mr. Barid of Savannah-based Smith Barid, LLC would like to encourage Savannahians to make an estate plan starting with a will.
Glennville Community Support Center
Members from the Glennville Community Support Center come to promote their EVENT FEB 24 “MUSIC IN THE SPIRIT’
15th Annual Savannah Food and Wine Tasting Festival
The 15th Annual Food & Wine Tasting is organized by the St. Barbara’s PhiloptochosSociety, a Greek Orthodox philanthropic women’s group focused on conducting and funding philanthropic work in greater Savannah. The event will take place on on February 24th from 3-6:00 p.m., at the St. Paul’s Hellenic Center (14 West Anderson St., Corner of Bull and Anderson). It will feature 50 signature wines and delectable dishes from some of Savannah’s best restaurants, all for a great price and cause.