FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/16/18

RBC Heritage 50th Anniversary

RBC Heritage celebrates "Cheers to 50 years" with its annual PGA golf tournament on April 9-15 at the Harbour Town Link golf course on Hilton Head Island. Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot, joins Mid-Morning Live.

DUI Prevention during St. Patrick’s Day celebration

If you plan on drinking any of that green beer in Savannah, plan on making it home safely! Harris Blackwood form the Governor's Office of Highway Safety joins Tim and Cyreia to provide you with tips for DUI prevention.

The best solution? DON'T drink and drive.

www.gahighwaysafety.org

Red Cross Youth Hero Award

Every year, the American Red Cross honors young adults who give their time to help their community.

The 2018 Red Cross Youth Hero Volunteer Awards will be given out at a breaskfast on April 20th.

Joining us -- Esther Sheppard, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia -- and Cecilia Russo, of Cecilia Russo Marketing.

Shellman Bluff St. Patrick's Parade

If you would like to extend the season of St. Patrick -- just drive down I-95 to Shellman Bluff -- where their parade is always the week after St. Patrick's Day.

The 17th Annual Shellman Bluff parade will be Saturday, March 24 -- and once again will support local fire departments and help provide scholarships to graduating seniors.

Joining us -- from "the Friends of Shellman Bluff'' -- board members Bob Jameson and Clay Hutchinson, who is also a volunteer firefighter.