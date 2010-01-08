FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/23/18

SOUTHERN WOMEN'S SHOW - HALO MODELING

Stephanie Duke, director of Halo Models & Talent Agency, will be at the Southern Women's Show THIS WEEKEND strutting her stuff alongside other Halo Models starting TODAY at 2pm.

WALK TO REMEMBER

A Walk to Remember is part of the Grief Sensitive School Initiative led by New York Life Foundation and local office to provide resources and training for teachers, who are often the ones who notice difficulties for bereaved students.

On April 7, more than 50 schools will participate in the 2018 Walk to Remember to help provide scholarships to students who have experienced the loss of a parent or guardian.

Adrian Peterson will be the guest speaker (yes…THAT Adrian Peterson!) Top fundraising students will get a meet and greet with Adrian.

40th ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT

Eggs will not be hard to find at the Lenton Brown, Jr.'s 40th Annual Easter Egg Hunt -- it will be at the Reidsville Rec Department on March 26 -- free to anyone 10-and-under or 60-and-over.

Pastor Brown is joining us.

SAVANNAH COMMUNITY THEATER

The lead character in the Savannah Community Theater's take on "Shirley Valentine'' has some of her best conversations with her Kitchen Wall's

Joining us -- Malinda Davis Smith, who plays Shirley Valentine -- and Jeff Hall, community outreach coordinator for Savannah Community Theater.

https://www.visitsavannah.com/event/willy-russells-shirley-valentine/1001