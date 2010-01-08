FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/30/18

SENIOR CITIZENS UNITED
Senior Citizens Incorporated's "Legends, Leaders and Life Well Lived Luncheon'' will be held at The Landings Plantation Club -- Friday, May 11 -- to recognize three members of the local senior community.
Joining us -- president of Senior Citizen's, Inc. -- Patti Lyons.
SPRING SPRUCE UP
WTOC's Spring Spruce Up Series continues with the folks from Kitchen Tune-Up.
Len Lewis and Matt Hubbard of Kitchen Tune-Up tell us how updating your kitchen can add the most value to your home.
RAPE CRISIS CENTER OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE
April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and here to spread the word is executive director, Kesha Gibson-Carter and Matt Follis with Empire Construction.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting several events for the month of April to get the word out about the facts of sexual assault.