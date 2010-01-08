FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 03/30/18

RESCUE ME FRIDAY

Joining us this morning on Mid-Morning Live from One Love animal recue we have Patti Davis, Cornelia Stumpf, and Havoc, a rescued German Shepard! Rescue Me Fridays is sponsored by Woof Gang Bakery.

Also, Tim Guidera is LIVE from the Landings Golf Club for the second round of the Savannah Golf Tournament!

SENIOR CITIZENS UNITED Senior Citizens Incorporated's "Legends, Leaders and Life Well Lived Luncheon'' will be held at The Landings Plantation Club -- Friday, May 11 -- to recognize three members of the local senior community. Joining us -- president of Senior Citizen's, Inc. -- Patti Lyons. SPRING SPRUCE UP WTOC's Spring Spruce Up Series continues with the folks from Kitchen Tune-Up. Len Lewis and Matt Hubbard of Kitchen Tune-Up tell us how updating your kitchen can add the most value to your home. RAPE CRISIS CENTER OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and here to spread the word is executive director, Kesha Gibson-Carter and Matt Follis with Empire Construction. The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is hosting several events for the month of April to get the word out about the facts of sexual assault.