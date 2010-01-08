FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 04/06/18

ARMSTRONG JAZZ ENSEMBLE CONCERT

The GSU Armstrong ensemble will be performing at various events in Savannah in the next few days!

The Armstrong Jazz Ensemble is recognized for its performance of a wide range of jazz repertoire, and has featured a variety of national and regional guest artists.

DAN VADEN CELEBRATES 50 YEARS Jane Vaden Thatcher joins the Mid-Morning Live show to talk about her father's legacy and how it still lives on today through their business and in the coastal empire. AMERICAN RED CROSS YOUTH HEROES AWARDS A group that gives back so much to our community is honoring the rising stars and future leaders of our community. The Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia will honor a group of special youth heroes on April 20. Merci Albright is one of those heroes. Merci is a student at St. John’s Academy, the Grace Initiative and dual enrolled at Point University. Merci has over 300 volunteer hours and has a heart of gold. She is a volunteer at the Mediation Center which provides bullying peer mediation services for the public-school system. SAVANNAH MUSIC FESTIVAL The Savannah Music Festival is well underway, with several shows this weekend and the grand finale next weekend. Joining us this morning, from the festival, is Ryan McMaken and Larissa Davidson.