FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/15/17

Responsible Dog Ownership Day
|
|
ST. JOSEPH'S/CANDLER
15TH Annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo
Wednesday, October 4, 2011
Savannah International Trade and Convention Center
10 a.m.
|
|
KOMEN
2018 Race Committee Meeting
Advance Planning for Race Day
Monday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Interested volunteers can contact:
info@komencoastalgeorgia.org or 912-232-2535
Committee members needed for variety of tasks:
- Logistics
- Volunteers
- Registration
- Outreach, and much more!
BLUES, BREWS AND BARBEQUE
Hinesville Area Arts Council will host the 14th annual Blues Brews and BBQ in downtown Hinesville
Saturday, September 23, 2017
Where: Downtown Hinesville in the parking lot behind Main Street and behind the Coastal Courier building. The parking lot is also bordered by MLK Boulevard and East Court St.
When: 1 PM to 11:30 PM
The event is free and open to the public.
|