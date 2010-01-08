FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 09/15/17

KOMEN

2018 Race Committee Meeting

Advance Planning for Race Day

Monday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Interested volunteers can contact:

info@komencoastalgeorgia.org or 912-232-2535

Committee members needed for variety of tasks:

- Logistics

- Volunteers

- Registration

- Outreach, and much more!

BLUES, BREWS AND BARBEQUE

Hinesville Area Arts Council will host the 14th annual Blues Brews and BBQ in downtown Hinesville

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Where: Downtown Hinesville in the parking lot behind Main Street and behind the Coastal Courier building. The parking lot is also bordered by MLK Boulevard and East Court St.

When: 1 PM to 11:30 PM

The event is free and open to the public.