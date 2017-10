LDSS BUDDY WALK

Saturday October 7th

Starting at 8:30am

For more information visit https://ldssga.org/

JUNIOR LEAGUE THRIFT SALE

70th Annual Junior League of Savannah Thrift Sale

Preview Sale Today Friday October 6 from 6pm-8pm $20 for tickets

Saturday October 7 from 7:30am-3pm $5 for tickets (CASH ONLY)

At the Savannah Civic Center tickets in person at the Civic Center or online at jrleaguesav.org

ARMSTRONG MUSIC DEPT. Blithe Spirit Armstong Jenkins Hall Main Theatre October 26-28 @ 7:30pm October 29 @ 3pm Tickets are $12 (free students, staff,& facility) which can be bought at the box office