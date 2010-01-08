FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 10/13/17

BOO BASH

2017 Boo Bash Halloween Party

October 20, 2017 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Alee Temple at 100 Eisenberg Drive.

Tickets for the Boo Bash are $50 per person with proceeds going to help H.U.G.S.

Andrea Epting, managing director of H.U.G.S. said, "Your $50 ticket price/donation will help provide at least five group therapy sessions for people in need."

GALLAGHER

Savannah Comedy Revue

8th Annual Comedy Contest

prize up $1,000

Corner of Bay street and 1 Jefferson Street

314-503-9005

www.savannahcomedyrevue.com