FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 10/27/17

WOOF GANG
http://www.woofgangbakery.com
Locations: 
1601 Bull Street (Grooming Available)
236 Drayton Street 
137 Bull Street 
305 West Saint Julian Street
202 W Saint Julian Street 
425A East River Street 
SAVANNAH VOICE FESTIVAL'S ANNA HUNTER

ANNA HUNTER OPERA SCHEDULE:

Program for guests with limited mobility: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2

Reduced instrumentation performance: 2 p.m. Nov. 4

Shows with live instrumental ensemble: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 5 p.m. Nov. 4

Patron performance: 7 p.m. Nov. 4, includes meet the artists dinner and wine reception

To buy tickets to Anna Hunter or Cafe Voice at The Westin: http://savannahvoicefestival.org/

EXIT STAGE RIGHT PLAY WRITING CONTEST

Deadline for submitting plays is Friday, November 17 at 12 Noon

Send to Professor Sebastian Verdis, Humanities Division EGSC - Statesboro

"Shop 'Til You Drop - Dead!" by Craig Sodaro

Interactive Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre at EGSC - Statesboro

November 10 and 11 at 8 PM. 

"TAX-FREE MONEY FOR LONG-TERM CARE"
Michael Smith and Richard Barid
Smith Barid LLC: Estate Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Attorneys at Law

(912)352-3999

Toll Free (866)352-3999

info@smithbarid.com

 

