FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 10/27/17

ANNA HUNTER OPERA SCHEDULE:
Program for guests with limited mobility: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Reduced instrumentation performance: 2 p.m. Nov. 4
Shows with live instrumental ensemble: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 5 p.m. Nov. 4
Patron performance: 7 p.m. Nov. 4, includes meet the artists dinner and wine reception
To buy tickets to Anna Hunter or Cafe Voice at The Westin: http://savannahvoicefestival.org/
Deadline for submitting plays is Friday, November 17 at 12 Noon
Send to Professor Sebastian Verdis, Humanities Division EGSC - Statesboro
"Shop 'Til You Drop - Dead!" by Craig Sodaro
Interactive Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre at EGSC - Statesboro
November 10 and 11 at 8 PM.
Toll Free (866)352-3999