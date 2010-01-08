FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/03/17

MOUNTAINFILM

Thursday, Nov 9, 2017

Veterans Day Event

5:30pm @ Service Brewing Company

Special screening of film Blood Road

Panel Discussion

Admission is $15.00 pp. Veterans are free.

For more information, visit www.mountainfilmsav.org and www.mountainfilm.org

THA GROUP

Island Hospice's Good Grief Support Group

Contact Information:

Mark Douglas- Social Worker/Volunteer Coordinator

p: 843-941-8124

For more information, visit

SUGA RUSH

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

10:00am

Forsyth Park

Sixteen week campaign culminates in city-wide scavenger hunt.

Multiple sponsorship opportunities!

Registration is $25.00 pp with 5 person max.

For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit http://sugacentral.org/suga-rush/ and http://sugarush.everydayhero.do

CHRISTMAS AT ALEE

3rd Annual Arts and Crafts Show

Alee Shrine Center

100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah GA

Admission: $3.00 pp- Children under 12 FREE

Days:

Saturday, Nov 4, 2017

9:00-5:00pm

Sunday, Nov 5, 2017

11:00-5:00pm

Silent Auction, Christmas Trees, Concessions.

For more information, call Lady Marlene Armstrong at (912)-433-6091 or email aleechristmasbazaar@gmail.com