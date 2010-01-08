FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/03/17

MOUNTAINFILM
Thursday, Nov 9, 2017
Veterans Day Event
5:30pm @ Service Brewing Company
Special screening of film Blood Road
Panel Discussion
Admission is $15.00 pp. Veterans are free.
For more information, visit www.mountainfilmsav.org and www.mountainfilm.org
THA GROUP
Island Hospice's Good Grief Support Group
Contact Information:
Mark Douglas- Social Worker/Volunteer Coordinator
p: 843-941-8124
For more information, visit
SUGA RUSH
Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018
10:00am
Forsyth Park
Sixteen week campaign culminates in city-wide scavenger hunt.
Multiple sponsorship opportunities!
Registration is $25.00 pp with 5 person max.
For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit http://sugacentral.org/suga-rush/ and http://sugarush.everydayhero.do
CHRISTMAS AT ALEE
3rd Annual Arts and Crafts Show
Alee Shrine Center
100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah GA
Admission: $3.00 pp- Children under 12 FREE
Days:
Saturday, Nov 4, 2017
9:00-5:00pm
Sunday, Nov 5, 2017
11:00-5:00pm
Silent Auction, Christmas Trees, Concessions.
For more information, call Lady Marlene Armstrong at (912)-433-6091 or email aleechristmasbazaar@gmail.com
