FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/03/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

MOUNTAINFILM
Thursday, Nov 9, 2017
Veterans Day Event
5:30pm @ Service Brewing Company
Special screening of film Blood Road
Panel Discussion
Admission is $15.00 pp. Veterans are free.
For more information, visit www.mountainfilmsav.org and www.mountainfilm.org
THA GROUP

Island Hospice's Good Grief Support Group

Contact Information:

Mark Douglas- Social Worker/Volunteer Coordinator

p: 843-941-8124

For more information, visit 

SUGA RUSH

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

10:00am

Forsyth Park

Sixteen week campaign culminates in city-wide scavenger hunt.

Multiple sponsorship opportunities!

Registration is $25.00 pp with 5 person max.

For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit http://sugacentral.org/suga-rush/ and http://sugarush.everydayhero.do

CHRISTMAS AT ALEE
3rd Annual Arts and Crafts Show
Alee Shrine Center
100 Eisenberg Drive, Savannah GA
Admission: $3.00 pp- Children under 12 FREE
Days:
Saturday, Nov 4, 2017
9:00-5:00pm
Sunday, Nov 5, 2017
11:00-5:00pm
Silent Auction, Christmas Trees, Concessions.
For more information, call Lady Marlene Armstrong at (912)-433-6091 or email aleechristmasbazaar@gmail.com

