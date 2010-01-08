FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/10/17

KOMEN
Big Wig Campaign Ended!
WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin raised $12,000+, breaking the Big Wig Record!
Contact:
Aileen Gabbey- Executive Director
Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate
P: 912-232-2535
www.komencoastalgeorgia.org
SAVANNAH FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL
Feature: The Big Green Egg
Visit the booth at the Savannah Food and Wine Festival.
biggreenegg.com
Contact Information:
Jan Gourley- Festival Co-Founder/Director
e: jan@savannahfoodandwinefest.com
p: 912.376.9294
p: 843.812.5802
8TH ANNUAL SAVANNAH COMEDY CONTEST
Saturday, November 11th, 2017
8pm
Bay Street Theatre ( Corner of Bay Street and 1 Jefferson Street)
Admission:
VIP- $15 pp
Regular- $10 pp
Hosted by Savannah Comedy Revue Comedy Club
For more information, visit www.savannahcomedyrevue.com or call 314.503.9005
For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit http://sugacentral.org/suga-rush/ and http://sugarush.everydayhero.do
MIGHTY EIGHTH AND THE VINTAGE VOCALS
Hosting The Vintage Vocals for Veteran's Day
Veteran's Day Concert
Friday, November 10th, 2017
Lyle Lewis Rotunda
2pm
The vocals will be giving a performance at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. They will also ride on the parade float!
Contact:
Pearl Fyderek- Director of Marketing
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
e:pfyderek@mightyeighth.org
p: 912.988.1848
Contact:
Philippa J. Anderson
Vintage Vocals
e: pjanderson24@me.com
p: 770.617.9929
