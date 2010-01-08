FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/10/17

FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/0/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

KOMEN
Big Wig Campaign Ended!
WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin raised $12,000+, breaking the Big Wig Record!
Contact:
Aileen Gabbey- Executive Director
Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia Affiliate
P: 912-232-2535
www.komencoastalgeorgia.org
SAVANNAH FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

Feature: The Big Green Egg

Visit the booth at the Savannah Food and Wine Festival.

biggreenegg.com

Contact Information:

Jan Gourley- Festival Co-Founder/Director

e: jan@savannahfoodandwinefest.com

p: 912.376.9294

p: 843.812.5802

8TH ANNUAL SAVANNAH COMEDY CONTEST

Saturday, November 11th, 2017

8pm

Bay Street Theatre ( Corner of Bay Street and 1 Jefferson Street)

Admission:

VIP- $15 pp

Regular- $10 pp

Hosted by Savannah Comedy Revue Comedy Club

For more information, visit www.savannahcomedyrevue.com or call 314.503.9005

For more information on sponsorships and the event, visit http://sugacentral.org/suga-rush/ and http://sugarush.everydayhero.do

MIGHTY EIGHTH AND THE VINTAGE VOCALS
Hosting The Vintage Vocals for Veteran's Day
Veteran's Day Concert
Friday, November 10th, 2017
Lyle Lewis Rotunda
2pm
The vocals will be giving a performance at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. They will also ride on the parade float!
Contact:
Pearl Fyderek- Director of Marketing
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
e:pfyderek@mightyeighth.org
p: 912.988.1848
Contact:
Philippa J. Anderson
Vintage Vocals
e: pjanderson24@me.com
p: 770.617.9929

