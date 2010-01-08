FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/17/17

UNITED WAY
Celebration at Grayson Stadium on Thursday November 16th, 2017
United Way raised more than $8.2 million dollars in their 2017 campaign.
President and CEO of United Way: Gregg Schroeder
2018 United Way Campaign Chair: Larry Silbermann
For more information, visit: https://www.uwce.org/
CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL
Book Fair presented by the Live Oak Public Libraries and Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs
Saturday, November 18th, 2017
Location: Forsyth Park
Time: 10am-4pm
Book sale, entertainment, activities, etc.
For more information, visit: www.liveoakpl.org/scbf/
Contact:
Maryann Brickley- Librarian, Live Oak Library
Karen Franklin- Director of Development
GEORGIA GROWN
Salt Table Owner Dave Legasse
Recently took over as head of Georgia Grown Commodity Commission
The Georgia Grown Commodity Commission's purpose:
1. Promote the sale of Georgia Grown agricultural products.
2. Educate consumers on the benefits of buying GA grown agricultural products.
3. Provide marketing materials and support for GA grown agriculture.
Contact:
Dave Legasse- Georgia Grown Commodity Commission Chair
davelegasse@salttable.com
For more information visit: https://www.georgiagrown.com or https://www.facebook.com/georgiangrown
Copyright 2014 wtoc. All rights reserved.