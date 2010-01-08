FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 11/17/17

UNITED WAY

Celebration at Grayson Stadium on Thursday November 16th, 2017

United Way raised more than $8.2 million dollars in their 2017 campaign.

President and CEO of United Way: Gregg Schroeder

2018 United Way Campaign Chair: Larry Silbermann

For more information, visit: https://www.uwce.org/

CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL

Book Fair presented by the Live Oak Public Libraries and Savannah Department of Cultural Affairs

Saturday, November 18th, 2017

Location: Forsyth Park

Time: 10am-4pm

Book sale, entertainment, activities, etc.

For more information, visit: www.liveoakpl.org/scbf/

Contact:

Maryann Brickley- Librarian, Live Oak Library

Karen Franklin- Director of Development

GEORGIA GROWN

Salt Table Owner Dave Legasse

Recently took over as head of Georgia Grown Commodity Commission

The Georgia Grown Commodity Commission's purpose:

1. Promote the sale of Georgia Grown agricultural products.

2. Educate consumers on the benefits of buying GA grown agricultural products.

3. Provide marketing materials and support for GA grown agriculture.

Contact:

Dave Legasse- Georgia Grown Commodity Commission Chair

davelegasse@salttable.com

For more information visit: https://www.georgiagrown.com or https://www.facebook.com/georgiangrown