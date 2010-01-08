FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/1/17

CINNAMON BEAR: RED, WHITE AND BLUE ESSAY CONTEST WINNER

Ki Ventura, Essay Contest Winner

Michael Snaid, Co-Owner of Cinnamon Bear Stores

Ki will be making his way to the Big Apple with his family for Christmas!

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Dr. Terri Hubbard, Chair 2018 Heart Ball of The Southern Coast

Dr. Atul Gupta, Vice-Chair 2018 Heart Ball of The Southern Coast

Heart Ball

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Where: The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa

Tickets on sale at southerncoastalheartball.org

For additional information, contact Carla Raines, Development Director

(843) 540-63385

cara.raines@heart.org

LIFE ASSAYS VETREADER

Catherine Adler, Director of Development

There is now a faster way to test for inflammation and infection in dogs - reducing wait times from days to hours -- and it is available in Savannah.

