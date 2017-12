FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/15/17

SAVANNAH ART ASSOCIATION

Artists have rallied to aide Puerto Rico with their art after Sandy Branam, a Savannah Artist, talked with her daughter in-law, who encouraged her to call on all the artists in the Savannah and Tybee area to donate some of their work to sell and channel 100% of the money to UMCOR (United Methodists Committee On Relief) as one of the top charities in the country that will send all of the money to the place requested by the donors.

CONTACT: RICHARD ADAMS 224-5111

GIFT GUIDE - SAVANNAH RIVERBOAT

Capt. Jonathan Claughton, President/Owner Lisa Shea, Marketing & Communications Manager Christmas Eve Brunch Cruise Sunday, December 24th, 2017 Boarding at 12:00 p.m., Sailing at 1:00 p.m., Returning at 2:30 p.m. Adults $49.95* each | Children(5-12) $33.45* each Christmas Eve Dinner Entertainment Cruise Sunday, December 24th, 2017 Boarding at 3:00 p.m., Sailing at 4:00 p.m., Returning at 6:00 p.m. Adults $65.95* each | Children(5-12) $39.25* each New Years Eve Dinner Cruise Sunday, December 31st, 2017

Boarding at 5:00 p.m., Sailing at 6:00 p.m., Returning at 8:00 p.m. Adults $65.95* | Children(5-12) $39.25* New Years Eve Party Cruise

Sunday, December 31st, 2017 Boarding at 8:30 p.m., Sailing at 9:30 p.m., Returning at 12:30 a.m. Adults $79.95* (21 & up ONLY) New Years Eve Gala Cruise **Formal cocktail attire is highly encouraged. Sunday, December 31st, 2017 Boarding at 8:30 p.m., Sailing at 9:30 p.m., Returning at 12:30 a.m. Adults $199* | Children(5-12) $199*

FITNESS FRIDAY

Angela Kayley and Meg McCarthy, Personal Trainers