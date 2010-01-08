FRIDAY ON MID-MORNING LIVE, Air date: 12/29/17

Matthew Reardon Center for Autism

2018 Autism Conference

March 2, 2018

Reardon Center

Erin Roma: Advocacy Assistant

Contact for more information:

Historic Savannah Foundation

Race for Preservation

Registration is open through February 22nd. Late registrations will be available during the packet pick up at Fleet Feet Savannah on Waters Avenue on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. The race will launch promptly at 8:00 AM from the north end of Forsyth Park (Bull and Gaston Streets).

If you are interested in Sponsorship opportunities for the 2018 Race for Preservation please contact Meghan Lowe, Development Director, at 912.233.7787 or mlowe@myhsf.org.

Visit http://www.myhsf.org/special-events/race-for-preservation/ for more information.

Savannah Hockey Classic

Savannah Hockey Classic will drop the puck on the 12th annual event at the Savannah Civic Center

January 12-13,2018

Director of Savannah Sports Council, Rob Wells.

For more information, visit https://www.savannahhockeyclassic.com