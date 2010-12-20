The following pets are this week's Rescue Me Pets of the Week, currently up for adoption:
Save-A-Life will hold mobile adoption from 12 Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store. Check out their adoptable pets at http://www.savealifepets.org/ and contact the foster listed for the pet of choice. Not all pets come to each adoption event. Save-A-Life is looking for special people to act as short term fosters for dogs when their regular fosters have an emergency, illness, etc. This would be on a short-term basis but with little advance notice. They are also looking for cat lovers who are able to foster timid cats for a month or two helping them get ready for permanent adoption. If you feel you can help, please call the information line at 912-598-7729 and leave a message or fill out a volunteer application at the Save-A-Life website below.
For more information on this weeks featured pets and to see all other adoptable pets, visit www.savealifepets.org. Be sure to call ahead if you see a pet of interest since not all pets come to each mobile.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.