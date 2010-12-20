



Dog rescue and cat rescue shelters and individuals can post animals for adoption, as well as lost and found pets here. This is a free service.



Also, please join us on Facebook and share the information there as well at #PetALERT: Rescue Me! helps find homes for rescue dogs and rescue cats, as well as horses, rabbits and birds.Dog rescue and cat rescue shelters and individuals can post animals for adoption, as well as lost and found pets here. This is a free service.Also, please join us on Facebook and share the information there as well at #PetALERT: www.facebook.com/wtocjodychapin

The following pets are this week's Rescue Me Pets of the Week, currently up for adoption:

Bluebell is a four-year-old gray and cream short hair dilute tortoiseshell. She is very shy but is very affectionate once you earn her trust. She is good with humans of all ages, and dogs. She is good with most cats but some frighten her, especially when first introduced. She is healthy, current on all vaccines, spayed, microchipped, and litter box trained. To meet this lovely young lady, contact Kelly at krbloom155@gmail.com or 912.224.9213.

Rocky is a two-year-old, 10-pound Westie/Rat terrier mix. He is white with black patches, including one covering half of his face. He has shaggy hair and perky ears. He is bright, lively, and full of fun. He does well with other dogs except he barks at big dogs when walking on a leash. Rocky sleeps on the bed curled up under your arm and is full of love and affection. This is a strong-minded little guy who needs an owner who will take the lead. He is neutered, current on his vaccinations, and is micro-microchipped is looking for an inside home with a fenced yard and maybe a little buddy and owner who will spoil him rotten. Contact his Holly at holly.rolfes@era.com

Save-A-Life will hold mobile adoption from 12 Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store. Check out their adoptable pets at http://www.savealifepets.org/ and contact the foster listed for the pet of choice. Not all pets come to each adoption event. Save-A-Life is looking for special people to act as short term fosters for dogs when their regular fosters have an emergency, illness, etc. This would be on a short-term basis but with little advance notice. They are also looking for cat lovers who are able to foster timid cats for a month or two helping them get ready for permanent adoption. If you feel you can help, please call the information line at 912-598-7729 and leave a message or fill out a volunteer application at the Save-A-Life website below.

For more information on this weeks featured pets and to see all other adoptable pets, visit www.savealifepets.org. Be sure to call ahead if you see a pet of interest since not all pets come to each mobile.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.