See 2012 crime data for all jurisdictions that SCMPD serves.

Also on the Web

CrimeStoppers and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for information about a Nov. 8 burglary at a home on Cottingham Drive on the south side.

Police ask for public's help in south side burglary

Police ask for public's help in south side burglary

CrimeStoppers is a national organization that encourages the public to help keep their communities safer by reporting crimes they see.

Once a month, CrimeStoppers will stop by Mid-Morning Live with their "Most Wanted." Check back frequently and help us bring these criminals to justice.

Click on the slideshow above to view this month's CrimeStoppers Most Wanted.

Copyright 2011 WTOC. All rights reserved.