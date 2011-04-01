Heritage progressing as usual

Big names are starting to fill out the Heritage field and it's shaping up as one of the best in years.

With just a couple of weeks until Hilton head Island's PGA Tour event, Tournament Director Steve Wilmot says you won't only see golf's stars at Harbour Town. As the tournament continues its search for a new title sponsor, Wilmot says you will see everything that has made the Heritage one of golf's most popular event for the last four decades.

"There's areas where you won't know where we cut some corners, but we're going to have the air transportation in place, we're going to have the best crowd pleasers around," Wilmot told WTOC. "We're going to continue to do those things because we're still selling the experience and we're still selling the future, we have new spectators that we've sold to, we have new sponsors that we've sold to. Plus we're going to have new players who haven't played here too, that will want to come back. So we've got a great event coming up in a couple of weeks."

The Heritage will be played April 21-24. It's a week later than usual, two weeks after the Masters in Augusta.

