Heritage marks 25 years

The Heritage Classic tees off on Hilton Head Island on Thursday morning. But will it be for the last time?

The tournament lacks a title sponsor and will need money and support in order to remain on the PGA Tour Schedule.

Twenty-five years ago, the company that owned sea pines went bankrupt and the tournament was actually taken away briefly and had to be reclaimed.

What followed was a remarkable and fortunate series of events overseen by several people, including then tournament director Mike Stevens and local businessman Angus Cotton.

It started with a whirlwind courtship of MCI, a startup company that came on as the title sponsor and ended with an 11th-hour meeting at PGA Tour headquarters in which then commissioner Dean Beman gave local organizers one week to raise $1 million to secure expenses and keep the Heritage.

