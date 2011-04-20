City workers treated to free lunch

The Savannah City Council held a luncheon Wednesday to thank city workers.

City Council members and others served up lunch at Grayson Stadium as part of the city of Savannah's employee appreciation picnic lunch.

There are 2,500 city employees who were treated to a free lunch and goodies as a token of thanks for all of their hard work.

"It's the one time a year we can do this for the employees. It's a great event. They enjoy it and we hope to continue doing it every year," said Alderman Tony Thomas.

The lunch is part of the Georgia Municipal Association's Georgia Cities Week. Each year, it celebrates and spotlights cities annually and the many services they provide.

