Medieval fun at Benedictine Military School

In medieval times catapults, known as trebuchets, were the weapon of choice. Wednesday, Benedictine Military students took a walk back in time and made their own giant catapults.

Physics students turned classroom room designs into a real life experience, flinging projectiles across the outdoor plaza of the school today. They tinkered with design flaws and on the second try, most of the catapults worked.

"They all works...just because they didn't work in the first place...they have the opportunity to fix it and they worked and that is also an important lesson too," said James Hicks of Benedictine Military School.

This is the 7th year for the Benedictine trebuchet tradition, giving students a little release, as the school year winds down.

Copyright 2011 WTOC. All rights reserved.