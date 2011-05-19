Sunday alcohol sales likely to head for council vote

The city of Savannah is taking one more step toward letting voters decide on Sunday alcohol sales.

The mayor has been aggressive in getting Savannah on track and getting the resolution passed to put the Sunday sales of alcohol on the ballot for November.

On Thursday, the next step was taken as a resolution will be drawn up. It will most likely get on the agenda in two weeks for council to vote on. It would let Savannah residents vote on a referendum and decide for themselves whether they want to be able to buy alcohol on Sundays.

The state bill would ok the sales between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sundays and the mayor wants the resolution voted on well before the August deadline.

"Pooler and Garden City have already done this, and I am encouraging council to do the same. So if 51 percent of the people in the city of Savannah vote for alcohol package sales, then it will become official," said Mayor Otis Johnson.

The city's revenue director laid out what the law would allow: alcohol sales in package shops, liquor stores, grocery stores and gas stations.

But state law would still overrule bars who sell only alcohol to open on Sundays.

The City Council is expected to vote on the resolution to send the issue to a referendum in November by June 2.

