Dal Cannady: Bureau Chief

Dal Cannady has been WTOC's bureau chief since 1996. But he's been a reporter in southeast Georgia since 1990. Before coming to the Southeast News Leader, Dal served as anchor/news director for the CNN/Headline News affiliate in Statesboro.



"But my first job in television was at the age of nine or ten at high school football games, carrying around film reels (who remembers those?) for my uncle who was a TV news director in Albany, Georgia," he recalls. "I was paid with a bag of popcorn, a Coke and some M&Ms."



A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Dal has lived in Statesboro since 1985. A father of three children, ranging in age from toddler to teenager, Dal is active in his church and is a struggling "do-it-yourselfer" around the house.

Email Dal at dcannady@wtoc.com.