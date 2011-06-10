Police still searching for suspect

Police close several streets and search neighborhoods for a man accused of shooting a police officer.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Willie Lovett said Friday morning that an officer was shot by a suspect with his own gun.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a radio call went out on an officer down at the intersection of Lathrop Avenue and Love Street.

Police say Michael Broome tried to stop a man on the street after a burglary in the neighborhood. The suspect had a knife, quickly charged Broome. During the struggle, he was able to get to the officer's gun, according to police.

Chief Lovett said two gunshots were fired. He said one shot resulted in the bullet and Broome's nameplate going a quarter-inch into his chest. The second bullet this the side of Broome's bulletproof vest. Broome was released from the hospital Thursday night.

The suspect didn't leave the scene with the gun.

Lovett said the attack on an officer is something he takes personally.

"This is my family away from home. We're all family here. When you attack a police officer, it's like attacking my family. I do take it personal," he said.

On Thursday afternoon, police blocked off an entire west Savannah neighborhood after a tip that the suspect was in a home there, but that tip turned up nothing.

"[It was] huge let down. When you've searched an entire area and you've gone down to one house and you wait all afternoon for a search warrant sure you hope you find the suspect you're looking for," said Savannah-Chatham Metro Police spokeswoman Gena Moore.

Now police are starting over with a vague description of the suspect.

It's not the first time Broome's put his life on the line. When he was with the Chatham County Police Department, they gave him an award for valor.

In August 2001, a man plowed into parked cars and police officers after a fight at a football game nine years ago. Broome risked his life to stop the man and save his fellow officers.

"I had to do everything I could to stop it," Broome told WTOC in 2002.

Those who have any information that can help police in this case, CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

