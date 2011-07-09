Dave Turley: Chief Meteorologist

Dave's interest in weather came from growing up in the northeast. He always wanted to know how much snow had fallen or how cold the temperature had reached. When it came time to go to college, it seemed an obvious choice for him to study weather.

After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from the State University of New York at Oneonta, his first job was as a weather producer at WTEN in Albany, NY. He gained alot of experience building graphics and making forecasts.

The next stop was as a Weekend Meteorologist at WCTI in New Bern, NC. The two and a half years he was there went by quickly, but not without slot of exciting weather. He saw his share of hurricanes, including 3 in 1999(Dennis, Floyd and Irene).

In June of 2000, he started work at WTOC. His duties include anchoring The News at Daybreak, Mid Morning Live and The News at Noon. "I love what I do and am very fortunate to be able to make a career out of it," he said.

When Dave is not at work he enjoys golfing and spending time with his wife Michelle, daughter Samantha, son Spencer and dog Pepper.