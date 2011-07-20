WTOC to take part in Dancing With Savannah Stars

We've talked about on WTOC Mid-Morning Live all week, but now, it's official.

For the first time since it started, WTOC will be taking part in the Savannah/Chatham CASA Dancing With Savannah Stars competition.

The announcement was made Wednesday night at the CASA Carnival event at the Cafe in Forsyth Park.

Twelve local Savannah celebrities, including WTOC's Don Logana, were announced as the 2011 Savannah Stars for CASA's Dancing with Savannah Stars. Patterned after the national television show, this fund-raiser features local celebrities dancing to provide hope and make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in Chatham County.

The women who are competing: Melissa Phillips, Katy Moretz, Ashlea Hilliard Carson, Ginger Fawcett, and Heather Burge and April Johnston. The men who are competing: Jesse Blanco, Kenya Cabine, Al Deutsch, Chris Donegan, Isa Holloway and Don Logana.

This is the fourth annual event and serves as the primary fund-raiser for the children's advocacy organization. The grand finale will be held Nov. 10 at the Lucas Theater.

Proceeds from Wednesday's kick-off event, a partnership with the Mansion on Forsyth Park, will also go to CASA.

