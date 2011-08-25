Ken Griner: Sports Director

Ken Griner is now in his second stint at WTOC, coming home to his native Savannah, after fifteen years in Greenville, South Carolina. With nearly 30 years in television, he's covered just about every sporting event: World Series, The Masters, U.S. Open, Daytona 500, The College World Series and fourteen bowl games. Most of his time has been spent covering sports on the college and high school level, with a lot of emphasis The SEC, ACC, Sun Belt and SOCON.

During his career, Ken has won numerous awards for his work, including coverage of The RBC Heritage Classic, high school sports, and Georgia Southern football. As a native of Savannah, Ken brings insight to local sports powers and traditions, and his knowledge comes from both sides of the microphone, as a quarterback for a state championship team in high school football, and as a starting first baseman for the University Of Georgia, where he also earned his degree.

While away from work, Ken enjoys spending most of his time on local beaches, on the golf course or running in “the big park.”