|WTOC SUPER 11
|Record
|Last Week
|1.
|Bluffton
|11-0
|1
|2.
|Statesboro
|10-0
|2
|3.
|Savannah Christian
|10-0
|3
|4.
|ECI
|9-1
|5
|5.
|Hilton Head Christian
|10-0
|6
|6.
|Calvary Day
|9-1
|7
|7.
|Appling County
|9-1
|4
|8.
|Memorial Day
|8-2
|8
|9.
|Thomas Heyward
|9-1
|9
|10.
|Windsor Forest
|6-3-1
|11
|11.
|Ridgeland
|9-2
|---
