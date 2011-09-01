Auto dealership increases security after thefts

The Dan Vaden dealerships are increasing security at their businesses after 14 vehicles were stole from Vaden Nissan used cars earlier this week. Eight have since been recovered. Three men have been arrested in connection with the thefts.

Police have a warning for all auto dealers.

"It's an expensive problem whenever something like that happens," said Bill Daniel, the vice president of Dan Vaden Dealerships.

Daniel said that employees immediately noticed a huge plate glass door had been broken down.

He said keys to the cars were taken from a pegboard behind the desk and the alarm system failed.

"Our alarm system did not catch it in time. We've made substantial improvements in that department," he said.

Antwan Drayton, his brother Brandon Williams and Kenneth Allen were arrested in connection with the thefts.

Two years ago, the same Vaden Nissan lot had a bunch of keys and 10 used cars were stolen.

Daniel said the building is once again getting a security system overhaul.

"I'd just like to say security measures have been beefed up considerably," he said.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Capt. Paul McBurney and Det. Christopher Hewett said car thefts from auto dealers will continue if dealers don't take their advice.

"A lot of dealerships are doing a better job of securing and storing keys. Obviously, there is some work to be done in that area," McBurney said.

Hewett said that video surveillance, properly securing keys are some of the measures that dealerships can take to help prevent such thefts from happening again.

"We do lock them up and those keys will be even more secure than they were that night," Daniel said. "Hopefully, we will recover the vehicles and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The remaining stolen vehicles include a Sentra, two Altimas, a black Mustang convertible and a Honda Civic with tinted windows and chrome wheels.

Those with information on those vehicles should contact police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.