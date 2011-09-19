Scott Weeks advances at championship

RICHMOND, TEXAS (WTOC) - Savannah's Scott Weeks completed a round of 1-under par 71 in the rain-interrupted U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday morning to advance to the match-play portion of the event at Shadow Hawk Golf Club in Richmond, Texas.
Weeks finished in a tie for 51st place after two rounds of stroke-play qualifying. The top 64 players in the field of 263-player field qualified for the single-elimination match-play bracket.
In his first round match beginning at 2:54 p.m. Monday, Weeks will face two-time defending Mid-Am champion Nathan Smith, of Pittsburgh, who was fifth after stroke play. Smith is attempting to win a record fourth Mid-Am title and an unprecedented third in a row.
The U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship is one of the nation's top tournaments for amateur golfers. It is open to amateurs 25 or older who also have a USGA handicap of 3.4 or lower. The winner of the tournament receives an invitation to the following year's Masters Tournament.
