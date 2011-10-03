Bulldogs back at top of East

The Georgia Bulldogs walked out Monday to a new week and a whole new world in the SEC East.

"The way we feel,'' linebacker Christian Robison said after Saturday's win over Mississippi State, "is it's all up from here.''

And that was before they knew how high they would climb before the weekend was over, before the Dogs found themselves tied for first place in the division and in far better shape than where they started the season.

And Georgia's win, combined with losses by South Carolina and Florida Saturday seems to have changed more than the Dogs' place in the standings.

"We've got our train on the track and we've got it rolling,'' said UGA safety Baccari Rambo. "So that's what matters. I mean everybody's just on board. We see how much fun we have winning and we just love that feeling, so everybody's just doing what they've got to do to continue winning.''

"This time last year,'' added tight end Orson Charles, "I think we had a lot of frowning faces around here, now we're seeing smiles. Everybody's enjoying going to practice and we like the feeling and we just want to keep it.''

That new optimism in Athens has been built largely by a Georgia defense that is starting to take over games, allowing one touchdown in the last three weeks and a total of three since the season opener.

"I think we've played well each week,'' said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "The difference now is people see the score and obviously when you hold an SEC opponent without a touchdown, that's a good thing. I think we'll continue to progress.''

"When you look at it from the first game to now, I can honestly say those points we gave up were communication errors'' added Robinson. "It really wasn't the defense as a whole. We really ironed those things out after the first two games. If we do what we're supposed to do, communicate like we are, I think we can play with the best of them and keep up with the best.''

For now, they'll take being back among the best in the SEC East.

