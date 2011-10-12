Rincon police chief describes chase with suspects

Three men face charges in connection with a high-speed chase on Wednesday afternoon that involved police and deputies from several departments.

The chase ended at Augusta Avenue and Newell Street in west Savannah. The situation began in Rincon near a bank, where Rincon police noticed suspicious behavior in the parking lot. They approached the suspects who pointed guns at the officers. The officers took cover and the chase began.

A suspect in the back seat of the car opened fire on Rincon Police Chief Mike Bohannon as he was chasing them on Augusta Avenue.

WTOC talked to Bohannon moments after the suspects were apprehended and described what happened.

"It was getting reckless. The backseat passenger pointed a gun at me - I was behind him - [and] fired at me. At which time due to the safety, we went ahead and executed a Pursuit Intervention Technique known as the PIT maneuver," Bohannon said.

Officers from Rincon, Garden City, Savannah and Effingham County responded to the scene. A perimeter was set up in nearby Eagle Street.

Two suspects were arrested where the chase ended. At least one was wanted for crimes in Florida, according to police.

The driver ran from the scene, but was caught nearby on Eagle Street.

"I don't know if it was an act of desperation because the driver was wanted out of the state of Florida. They had already rammed a Port Wentworth police officer off the road. Society anymore with some of these people, they just become more and more violent," Bohannon said.

Copyright 2011 WTOC. All rights reserved.