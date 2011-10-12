Georgia Southern ready for rivalry

Saturday afternoon, the unbeaten Georgia Southern Eagles will host arch rival Furman. This rivalry dates back to the Eagles early playoff days when they would always seem to run into the Paladins.

This week, the Eagles spot atop the Southern Conference and the national polls will be at stake when the two teams square off in the 3:00 game at Paulson Stadium.

The Eagles have won all five of their games this season including 3 in conference play. The Paladins are 3-2 for the season and 2-1 in the SoCon.

Hear what coach Jeff Monken and quarterback Jaybo Shaw have to say by clicking on the links on this web page.