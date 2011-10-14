SSU and AASU to meet

Basketball practice for the new season is about to begin, and both Savannah State and Armstrong Atlantic are making plans to renew their rivalry. The two schools haven't faced off in basketball in 10 years. But next month they will play an exhibition game to get ready for the regular season.

The coaches are looking forward to the renewed rivalry. "I know before I came here, probably in the late 90s, there was a pretty good rivalry," said Tigers' coach Horace Broadnax. "I think both teams were division two at that time. I think we have the opportunity to restart something and I think it will be good for both programs here in the town."

Pirates' coach, Jeremy Luther, added, "The biggest thing is I think Savannah is a good basketball community. There's some great high school, a lot of tradition here. I know when they played in the past, they had some good rivalries, some good games and I think its something we can get the city to be excited about and start to draw fans back."

The cost of the exhibition will be $5.00. It will be played at Tiger Arena on Thursday November 3rd at 7:00.