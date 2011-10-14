Islands Dance Academy present All Souls Night dance fund-raiser

Saturday night, the Savannah Danse Theater is presenting a hauntingly good time to help raise money for the holiday performance of the Nutcracker in Savannah.

Yes, it's danse, not dance.

The All Souls Night event will be Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trustees Theater.

Organizers also call it the "season's most fabulously frightening Benefit and Silent Auction."

The Island's Dance Academy prebash starts at 6 p.m., featuring bites, bubbly, a sweet treats bar and Witches Brew. You can come and taste many different dishes and vote in the recipe contest.

Tickets are $50 per couple, $30 for a single person and $15 for a child.

You can get your tickets at the Islands Dance Academy on Whitemarsh Island or call 912.897.2102.

For more information, please visit www.savannahdance.com.

WTOC's Don Logana's dance coach, Mack McKenzie and his partner, Courtney Byars, will also be part of the event as well as students from McKenzie's Professional Ballroom.

This is a preshow benefit to support the Nutcracker in Savannah that will be preformed on Nov. 26 at the Lucas Theater. Tickets are now available at the Lucas Theater box office.



