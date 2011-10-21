Alderman Tony Thomas weighs in on upcoming election

LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Category Five Major Hurricane Irma continues to track west-northwestward, now located northwest of Puerto Rico.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six counties ahead of any potential impacts of Major Hurricane Irma.More >>
Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.More >>
