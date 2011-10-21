Alderman Tony Thomas weighs in on upcoming election

Savannah City Council elections are heating up. Only one city council member is guaranteed to return to the gold dome in January.

With at least three new faces expected to take their oaths to Savannah City Council, 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas has a wish list for who he'd like to win city races next month - especially in the mayoral and alderman-at-large elections.

Running unopposed in November, Thomas decided to endorse a few candidates - starting with Savannah mayor.

"I've had the pleasure of working with four of those people on council," he said. "I feel Floyd Adams is the best person to bring this community back together and be pro business and work this community forward."

Thomas is overlooking two people he works with right now - Edna Jackson and Jeff Felser.

"After having gone through the city manager debacle and some other things the last few years, I don't feel any current city council member deserves to serve this city as mayor of this city," Thomas said.

Turning his attention to the at-large council seats, for Post One, Thomas likes a retired city employee over candidates Russ Sill and Dr. Suresh Persad.

"In post one, I feel that Carol Bell would be a very valuable person for our council. I think Carol would be open to work with a diverse group of people," he said.

In Post Two, Thomas knows who he doesn't like.

"I have reservations about Tom Bordeaux. I'm not going to be endorsing in that race, but I know I won't support Bordeaux," he said.

