Eagles face big test in Boone

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure what led to an officer-involved shooting in Effingham County on Tuesday night.More >>
Military officials at Fort Stewart say a soldier who was injured while conducting night live fire training on Dec. 6 has died from his injuries.More >>
The Nadekow family in Vidalia is known for going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer, and over the weekend, a group of grinches was caught on camera vandalizing and stealing decorations.More >>
Tuesday, Metro Police found the body of a man who had been missing for the past 11 days.More >>
Meteors are expected to light up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and continuing into the early morning on Thursday, Dec. 14 as the 2017 Geminid Meteor Shower passes overhead.More >>
South Carolina law enforcement is cracking down on DUIs with their 'Sober or Slammer' campaign.More >>
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has granted the final approval of the consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
Deputies in Bulloch County have a new tool for helping the community and protecting themselves.More >>
District 3 residents voiced their opinions to city leaders about Savannah's proposed fire fee Wednesday evening.More >>
Savannah is one of six cities to receive a grant to help restore parts of the city affected by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
