GSU falls to #4

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in the 2011 FCS Coaches Poll. North Dakota State took over the No. 1 spot this week after knocking off the former No.2 Northern Iowa over the weekend. The Bison are just one of two teams who remain undefeated with unblemished 8-0 records.

Georgia Southern who maintained the No. 1 spot for seven consecutive weeks, fell to No. 4 this week following their loss to conference rival Appalachian State, 24-17. The Mountaineers moved up two spots to No. 3.

Northern Iowa lost its No.2 ranking, as Montana State claimed that spot this week after the Bobcats knocked off Idaho State, 54-17 to improve their record to 8-1. Sam Houston State, which also maintains a perfect 8-0 record, surged into the top 5 for the first time this season. The Bearkats defeated Lamar over the weekend, 66-0. Old Dominion and Tennessee Tech made the biggest jump in the polls this week as both teams moved up four spots to No. 12 and 15, respectively. South Dakota fell eight spots to No. 23 this week after narrowly losing to Cal Poly.

Eleven conferences are represented in the poll. The Colonial Athletic Association continues to lead the way with seven teams, followed by the Missouri Valley with four ranked teams. The Southern Conference has three ranked teams. The Big Sky, Great West, and Ohio Valley are all represented in the poll with two teams. The Big South, Ivy League, Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Patriot League and the Southland all have one team in this week's poll.



The FCS Coaches Poll is based exclusively on a voting panel of head coaches in the FCS under the cooperation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and is administered by the Southern Conference.

2011 FCS Coaches Week 9 Poll (October 31, 2011)

Team (No. 1 Votes) Record Points Last Week

1. North Dakota State (22) 8-0 693 3

2. Montana State (2) 8-1 654 4

3. Appalachian State 6-2 634 5

4. Georgia Southern (4) 7-1 602 1

5. Sam Houston State 8-0 571 7

6. Northern Iowa 6-2 570 2

7. Lehigh 7-1 541 6

8. Montana 7-2 493 8

9. Wofford 6-2 478 9

10. Maine 7-1 445 12

11. New Hampshire 6-2 442 11

12. Old Dominion 7-2 367 16

13. James Madison 5-3 308 10

14. Jackson State 7-1 263 17

15. Tennessee Tech 5-2 248 19

16. Indiana State 5-3 240 18

17. Towson 6-2 216 14

18. Jacksonville State 5-3 215 13

19. Delaware 5-4 201 20

20. Harvard 6-1 138 23

21. William & Mary 4-4 124 21

22. Liberty 6-3 111 24

23. South Dakota 5-4 101 15

24. Illinois State 6-3 85 NR

25. North Dakota 5-3 62 25

Others receiving votes: Cal Poly (52); Jacksonville (35); Norfolk State (34); Alabama State (24); Furman (20); Brown (19); Central Arkansas (19); Massachusetts (13); Youngstown State (11); Southern Utah (10); Northwestern State (9); Albany (6); Eastern Kentucky (5); Drake (4); Portland State (4); San Diego (3); Florida A&M (2); Pennsylvania (1).