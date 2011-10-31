Thursday's schedule:

Benedictine at Groves (Garden City Stadium)

Central Fellowship at RTCA

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE:

Windsor Forest at Jenkins (Memorial)

Portal at Calvary Day (M. C. Anderson Field)(Region 3-A crossover play-in)

Beach at Camden County (moved to St. Mary's from Savannah on Thursday)

Treutlen at SCPS (Garden City Stadium)

Holly Hill at Bible Baptist (SCISA Playoffs)

Ware County at Statesboro (for Region 2-AAAA championship)

Glynn Academy at South Effingham (for REgion 2-AAAA playoff berth)

Claxton at ECI (Region 3-A crossover play-in)

Bulloch Academy at Pinewood Christian (for GISA playoff berth)

Vidalia at Brantley County

Memorial Day at Briarwood

Country Day at Wheeler County

Bryan County at Johnson County

Curtis Baptist at DEA

Calhoun Academy at HH Christian (7:00)(SCISA playoffs)

Georgetown at Bluffton (playoffs)

Florence Christian at Thomas Hayward (SCISA playoffs)

Johnsonville at Ridgeland (playoff

Hilton Head at Myrtle Beach (WMBF)

Hilton Head Prep at Williamsburg Academy (SCISA Playoff)

Goose Creek at Beaufort

Scott's Branch at Whale Branch (Playoff)

