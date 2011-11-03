Spa night at the Westin to support Savannah-Chatham CASA

The Heavenly Spa at the Westin in Savannah is helping WTOC and Don Logana raise money for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Since September, the Heavenly Spa has been generous enough to give a helping hand in fund-raising efforts for Dancing With the Savannah Stars.

Heavenly Spa director Cindi Moreno tells WTOC they will be donating a portion of their proceeds to help Don in the Dancing with the Savannah Stars competition for CASA. Anyone who signs up for a Spa Night appointment and mentions Don Logana or WTOC-TV, 10 percent of the revenue will be donated to Savannah-Chatham CASA.

When you call just have them use Promo Code: DANCING.

Spa nights are the first Thursday of every month. The final spa night to help benefit CASA will be tonight, Thursday November 3rd.

The nights run from 5 to 8 p.m. Cost: $65 for any one 50-minute spa service and 30 percent off of nail services.

For more information go to http://www.westinsavannah.com/HeavenlySpa.

ALSO, to vote for Don in the Dancing With Savannah Stars competition and buy tickets to the event on Nov. 10, which is next week, go to http://www.dancingwithsavannahstars.org/donlogana.html. All donations are tax deductible.

For information on CASA, visit their web page at http://www.savannahcasa.org/

