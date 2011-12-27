Cyreia Sandlin: Anchor

Cyreia is the co-anchor of THE News at Daybreak, Savannah's number one morning show on WTOC-TV. She also is the main anchor of THE News on Bounce, and co-hosts Mid-Morning Live with Tim Guidera.

Cyreia came to Savannah as an anchor and reporter in September of 2011. Cyreia graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a Bachelor’s Degree in Radio-TV Journalism in 2011. In college, she spent five months living in Brussels, Belgium, where she studied journalism and art history.

Before coming to Savannah, Cyreia spent a summer in New York City at NBC News as an International Radio Television Society Fellow. While attending the University of Missouri, Cyreia reported and anchored for the NBC affiliate, KOMU-8. She also anchored for Newsy videos, a multi-platform news content website and app. Cyreia also has experience in international reporting, working for Thomson Reuters Television News. Cyreia got her first break in the journalism industry as an on-air intern at 25 WEEK/HOI 19 News in Peoria, IL.

Off the anchor desk, Cyreia enjoys dedicating her time to numerous charitable causes in Savannah. She is the proud president of the Telfair Museums William Jay Society. She also sits on the board of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. She has also dedicated time to serving the Junior League of Savannah and the Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health. Cyreia is a member of the Cathedral at St. John the Baptist.

Cyreia lives in the downtown historic district of Savannah and enjoys spending her free time exploring all the Hostess City has to offer.

Cyreia loves meeting new people and want to hear what YOU think should be covered, so feel free to contact her at 912.238.4451 or email her at csandlin@wtoc.com. You can also like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wtoccyreiasandlin OR follow her on twitter @CyreiaSandlin