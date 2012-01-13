Friday's high school scoreboard

Boys:
Savannah High 91, Bradwell Institute 68 (Russell Famble 22 points, 7 rebounds)
Johnson 97, Camden County 67 (Tim Quarterman 28 points)
Groves 70, Benedictine 63 (Tyrone Glover 15 points)
Effingham County 55, Statesboro 41 (Jakeenan Gant 11 points, 11 rebounds)
Tattnall County 58, MCA 57
Metter 55, Calvary Day 38
Portal 69, Wheeler County 57 (Stacey Morgan 21 points)
Country Day 65, Bryan County 51 (Gary McGinty 37 points, 19 rebounds)
Wade Hampton 57, Swansea 52
Hilton Head 49, Battery Creek 35 (Michael Julian 23 points)
Bethesda 67, John Milledge 46
Faith Baptist 89, Soren Eagles 56 (Jaquez Motley 45 points)
First Presbyterian 68, Curtis Baptist 47 (Dominique Kirkley 18 points)
Beaufort 51, Ashley Ridge 42
Bethune-Bowman 54, Whale Branch 49
Bluffton 61, Cane Bay 52
Pinewood Prep 85, Hilton Head Christian Academy 60
Thomas Heyward Academy 82, Cathedral Academy 28
Girls:
Statesboro 60, Effingham County 36 (Alisia Jenkins 15 points)
Tattnall County 61, MCA 29 (Lodashia Prigeon 16 points)
Claxton 61, Savannah Christian 39 (Polly Murray 23 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals, 8 assists)
Bryan County 46, Country Day 45 (Tiffany Howard, Diamond McGirt 17 points apiece)
Beach 87, Islands 13 (Medena Bartley 15 points)
South Effingham 79, Greenbrier 67 (Alexis Williams 20 pts, Hannah Anderson 19 pts, Tianna Germain 16 pts, 12 assists)
St. Vincent's 43, Long County 31 (Blake Willoughby 17 points)
Calvary Day 68, Metter 17
Hilton Head 47, Battery Creek 10 (Sabrina Gramis 18 points)
Charleston Collegiate 76, Bible Baptist 60
Ashley Ridge 58, Beaufort 53
Bluffton 48, Cane Bay 45
Northwood Academy 76, Hilton Head Prep 11
Pinewood Prep 65, Hilton Head Christian Academy 29
Wade Hampton 54, Swansea 27