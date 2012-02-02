February is Heart Month

Download the WTOC First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast where ever you go. To download the apps for your phones or tablet devices, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play from your device.

Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six counties ahead of any potential impacts of Major Hurricane Irma.

Category Five Major Hurricane Irma continues to track west-northwestward, now located northwest of Puerto Rico.

Sadly, more than 2,000 people each day will die from heart disease and stroke.

Doctors can't say it enough - know the signs and symptoms - and then, don't waste time getting to the hospital.

Interventional Cardiologist from Cardiology Associates in Savannah, Dr. John Rathbun said the most important thing you need to know about a heart attack is not to diagnose yourself.

"Chest pain, or for females symptoms can be back pain, shortness of breath, or fatigue. If something is wrong get yourself to a hospital," he said.

And he says, go by ambulance.

"The reason you want to call an ambulance," he said. "is get there quickly in case of rhythm problems which is what kills many people."

New EKG systems in ambulances like the ones used by Southside EMS and Security transmit the results directly to the emergency room.

"That gives doctors 25 to 30 minutes advance notice so they can go ahead and make their game plan and be better prepared when a patient rolls through the door," said paramedic Doug Lewis.

Emergency room doctors can then notify the cardiologist on call and notify staff to prepare the cath lab where doctors take the next step of opening blocked blood vessels and the sooner the better.

"We try to get them over here and open a vessel within 60 minutes," Rathbun said.

"The concept is time is muscle. That's the old adage."

Rathbun said going back to an old lifestyle after recovering from a blocked artery kills many patients. So he said it's critical to get your high blood pressure and high cholesterol treated, get diabetes under control and if you're a smoker, quit.

