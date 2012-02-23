RBC Heritage Classic set for April 9

The 44th Annual RBC Heritage Classic Golf Tournament marks a big opportunity for Brandt Snedeker to come back and defend his title.

He broke into the Harbour Town winner's circle last April when he came in seven-under par 64 to tie Luke Donald and proceeded to beat the then Player of The Year in a playoff. Snedeker comes into the tournament hot with a win under his belt from the January's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Players will hit the green the week following the Masters on April 9 to 15 at the Harbour Town Golf Links. Snedeker, a former Vanderbilt standout, will be joined by fellow Heritage Classic champions, Stewart Cink, Boo Weekley, Jim Furyk, Brian Gay and Glen Day. All who are making early commitments to the only PGA TOUR stop in South Carolina.

This year's winner's share stands to be $1.02 million from a purse of $5.7 million.

Ticket for the week-long tournament are on sale now online at http://www.rbcheritage.com.

